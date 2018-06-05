Schools told to let Muslims students worship

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 20:58 GMT +3

Muslim clerics have faulted secondary school principals forcing Muslim students to attend church services, particularly during this Ramadhan season.

Busia County Council of Imams vice chairman Sheikh Mohammed Oyuolo said some head teachers punish students who refuse to go to church by suspending them from school.

“What the school principals are doing is grossly wrong, you cannot force a Muslim student to take prayers in the church, especially during this Ramadhan season,” said Oyuolo.

He said they had received complaints from parents of the affected students and urged the county commissioner, county director of education and the Teachers Service Commission to intervene.

Most schools in the region are sponsored by either the Catholic Church or the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

“We are asking the principals to stop punishing students who refuse to attend church service,” said Oyuolo.

But county director of education James Gachungi said no such cases had been reported to his office. He said the claims were far-fetched and misleading.

Mr Gachungi said Muslim students have the freedom to practice their religious teachings and school heads were aware of that.

“Muslim and Christian students conduct their prayers separately in their schools, nobody can force them to go against their religious teachings,” he said.

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Michael Tialal has told Government officials not to discriminate against people who seek services in their offices.

“Government services have been brought closer to the people and they must benefit from this. We shall not accept discrimination in public service,” said Tialal.

Nominated MCA Halima Hussein said Muslim children were being denied birth certificates and national IDs on the grounds that they are not natives of Busia.

“It is unfortunate that Government officers have resorted to discriminating against a community. The provincial administration must crack the whip,” said Halima.