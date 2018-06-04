Bandits kill three in Turkana attacks hours after Uhuru’s shoot to kill order

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 18:52, Updated June 4th 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3

Three Kenya Police Reservists (KPRs) have been killed and one man is nursing serious injuries after suspected bandits waged an attack at a village in Lokori, Turkana East.

The incident happened a few hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a shoot to kill order to those in possession of illegal firearms.

The bandits staged a day time attack Monday afternoon where they made away with unknown number of livestock.

They also fled with guns that belonged to the KPR officers while the injured man was rushed by good Samaritans to Lokori Health Center for treatment.

Tension has escalated in Lokori as gunshots in retaliation were being heard in the afternoon between suspected bandits and police officers who responded.

Confirming the incident, Turkana East MP Ali Lokiru said three deaths, one injury and over 1000 goats from four kraals were stolen and firearms taken.

"It is a clear indication that Turkana people have been attacked on their own land. Police should take action immediately to apprehend the culprits to face the law and also return the stolen animals,” he said.

According to a resident of Lokori in Turkana Celina Abenyo, the attackers took advantage of the calm following the commissioning of oil trucks to stage the raid.

"The attacked place has a lot of pastures where several herders graze their livestock. The attackers took the advantage knowing very well Lokori residents had left to attend the flagging off Oil trucking in Nakukulas village in Ngamia 8 oil site," she said.

She said the attackers took advantage of the situation to attack and made away with several goats without facing any repulsion.

Jana Naperit who lost all of her animals to bandits said majority of Turkana herders and morans were away to witness the oil flagging off event.