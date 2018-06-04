State orders all Government procurement heads to step aside

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 17:27, Updated June 4th 2018 at 17:53 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [courtesy]

The Government has ordered all heads of procurement and accounting units in ministries, departments, agencies and state corporations to step aside for fresh vetting. The officials will also have to undergo a lifestyle audit.

This follows a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Madaraka Day celebrations to take the war against graft a notch higher.

“All heads of procurement and accounting units in ministries, departments, agencies and state corporations have been instructed to step aside with immediate effect. Before they vacate, they have also been instructed to hand over to their immediate deputies,” reads a memo from Government Spokesman Mwenda Njoka.

The order also requires the procurement and accounting heads to submit their personal information to the Office of the Head of Public Service by Friday this week.

“Further the officers are required to submit personal information to the Office of the Head of Public Service to be delivered by Friday, June 8, 2018 at Harambee House,” the circular adds. The memo from Government spokesman Mwenda Njoka. [courtesy]

President Uhuru on Friday said that all State officials must pass lie detector tests and fresh vetting by June 30.

Reiterating remarks made during the week at different functions, the President said that corrupt leaders and officials were not welcome in his government.

“I am glad that arrests of senior officials have been made. There are more on the way. I want officials, particularly senior ones, who are directly implicated in corruption to have no place in my administration and for them to go to jail,” said President Uhuru.

The Head of State reiterated his earlier position that there will be no constitutional review. This following the famous March 9 Uhuru- Raila handshake that has generated nationwide debates with MPs from Raila’s ODM party pushing for constitutional amendment to create the position of Prime Minister.

This is a position that both President Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto have strongly opposed.

