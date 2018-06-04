Budget top on agenda as MPs resume business

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich

The National Assembly will resume sittings this week, with the consideration of the 2018-2019 Budget being top on the agenda.

The MPs, who have been on a month-long recess, will reconvene tomorrow to consider the budget for the next financial year among other legislative matters.

After the tabling of a report by the Budget and Appropriations Committee once the House resumes, the lawmakers will debate the estimates for the Financial Year 2018-2019 for three days.

Traditionally, the budget has always been read on the second Thursday of June. This means that National Treasury Cabinet Henry Rotich (pictured) will release the highlights of his Sh2.4 trillion budget to the House on June 14.

But Mr Rotich made an unprecedented move in 2016, when he read the budget on a Wednesday to accommodate Uganda’s National Heroes Day celebrations, which were marked on a Thursday.

Finance ministers of all East African member states - Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi - have over the years presented their budget speeches simultaneously.

After presentation of the budget speech by the Finance minister, MPs will review the Appropriation Bill 2018 and Consolidation Bill 2018 (if any) on June 26 and 27.