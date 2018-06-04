With Uhuru’s support, DPP Haji goes for big fish Next Story
Kenya Forest Service officers sent on compulsory leave Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

FKE boss Jacqueline Mugo takes NSSF battle to the ILO

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 21:43 GMT +3
Federation of Kenya Employers Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

The proposal by Government to remove Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) representatives from the National Social Security Fund board has now been taken before the International Labour Organisation.

Jacqueline Mugo, the FKE executive director, told a packed 107th ILO conference in Geneva that a proposal by Kenya’s National Assembly to remove both employers and workers' representatives from the board was in bad faith.

ALSO READ: US jobless rate hits 17-year low amid scarce labor

She said the tripartite nature of labour institutions should be respected, adding that the Government’s move was ill-advised.

She called on the Government to promote and strengthen both formal and informal social dialogue instead of fighting employers and workers at NSSF as she asked the ILO to intervene.

“Efforts by some governments to oust social partners from tripartite labour sector institutions such as social security boards, where they play a key role in driving changes to improve the work conditions, is ill-advised and counter-productive,” said Ms Mugo, who is also the secretary general of Business Africa.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
NSSF
International Labour Organisation
employers

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Blow to NSSF in Mombasa rent row

Blow to NSSF in Mombasa rent row

Blow to NSSF in rent row

Blow to NSSF in rent row

Tension in Mombasa over Hazina Plaza

Tension in Mombasa over Hazina Plaza

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited