Uhuru comes to the rescue of 'Githeri Man'

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba with Martin Kamotho alias Githeri Man at his home in Kayole, Nairobi. Mr Kamotho has been taken to a rehab centre that is run by the MP in Kiambaa. [photo/Kamau Maichuhie/Standard]

The man who found fame after a photo of him eating 'githeri' as he waited in line to vote last year has been battling alcoholism for decades.

Martin Kamotho, famously known as 'Githeri Man', yesterday said he started drinking in 1989 and had been unable to stop.

His problem came to the fore during a presidential event at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi last week. A local musician wanted Githeri Man to sing with him but he was too drunk.

Later, he tried to reach President Uhuru Kenyatta for help but was unable to do so. However, the President's driver promised to pass on Mr Kamotho's message.

"I was happy when the driver said the President had received my plea for help and would take me to a rehabilitation centre," he said.

His relatives said because of alcoholism, Kamotho was unable to keep his money.

When The Standard caught up with him at Mama Care Recovery Centre, he said: “I am very grateful to the President for helping me to deal with alcoholism. I promise not to let him down. I have come here to change. I will go home a changed man. I don't want to be a slave of alcohol. I want to be a new being and go back to my job."

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba said she received a call from State House on Tuesday instructing her to find Kamotho and ensure that he got some help.

Ms Wamuchomba took him to the rehabilitation centre she established to help alcohol and drug addicts. The centre in Kiambaa has 77 recovering addicts.

