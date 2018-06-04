History as Uhuru flags off tankers carrying crude oil

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 20:54 GMT +3

Four tanktainers at the Ngamia 8 oil well in Nakukulas, Turkana County. President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged of four tanktainers setting off from Lokichar to the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited in Changamwe. Kenya is the first East African country to exploit it's oil on 03-06-2018. [photo/Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

Kenya is on the verge of joining oil exporting countries after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the first oil consignment under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

Yesterday four tankers set off from Lokichar, in the heart of Turkana County, towards Mombasa where the oil will be stored in tanks, awaiting export.

ALSO READ: Kenya’s first barrels of oil hits the road

At least 100,000 litres of oil left Ngamia Eight Well as thousands of shuka-clad men, women and children watched in the hope that the black gold will be their ticket to prosperity after decades of marginalisation that wrought them untold poverty.

Source of blessing

Flagging off the oil, the President said he hoped the discovery would be a source of blessing and not a curse to the people of Turkana. Uhuru had a reason to fear, as a number of countries that have discovered oil have turned out to be study cases in conflict, as communities battle for control of the black gold.

“This process will help establish Kenya as a crude oil exporter, and will provide valuable information for future explorations. Economies that did not manage their revenue share have suffered. There have been wars. Brothers have fought against brothers. Mothers have been forced to bury their children. I hope that we will view and make the oil process a blessing instead of a curse,” said the President.

He urged the communities to ensure that disagreements surrounding the oil issue are sorted out before they escalate.

“Leaders should ensure that disagreements are sorted out in an amicable way. Let us manage the oil well for the sake of the future generations. My Government is ready to speak with leaders to ensure that there is peace. Let us work at ensuring the discovery will be a blessing to Kenyans and East Africa,” said Uhuru, who also urged residents to hold their leaders accountable for oil revenue.

The President, accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto, flagged off four Primefuels tanktainers in Nakukulas, Turkana East Constituency.

To reach Mombasa, the oil will travel thousands of kilometres on roads, some going through thick forests and regions that have previously been security hot spots such as Kainuk and Kalemung’orok on the Lodwar-Kitale highway.

ALSO READ: Jeers and cheers over oil revenue share plan

Here, bandits have previously terrorised motorists and residents travelling on the route. And perhaps aware of the security risks involved, the tankers were escorted by armed security personnel, some on armoured vehicles.

Two weeks ago, the Government embarked on reconstruction of the Kainuk bridge, a transport nightmare that has in the last few months forced motorists to spend days on the road. Several vehicles have been swept away on the bridge.

The oil tankers are expected to arrive at the bridge this morning, and it is hoped that the bridge will hold.

Ruto lauded partnerships that have spurred the process of the EOPS.

“Kenya is writing another important chapter in history because of the partnerships between the community, Government and partners who have made this process possible. The benefits will be shared and no one will be left behind,” said Ruto.

He added that the people had requested for removal of capping from the revenue share and the Government had heeded.

Genuine friend

ALSO READ: Poor road, broken bridge that threaten Kenya’s first crude oil flow

“During the cultural festivals last month, the people asked for the removal of capping. I took the message to the President, and with the discussions with your leaders, the President agreed to remove it. He is a faithful man and I can assure you that you have a genuine friend in President Kenyatta,” added the Deputy President.

Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes termed EOPs as historic, adding that it would bring development to the land that had been marginalised for decades.

Tullow Group’s CEO Paul McDade said the oil company had surpassed the milestones, adding that they were committed to ensuring that locals gain from education, health, and hunger safety net programmes.

Governor Josphat Nanok thanked the President for removing the capping and called for passing of the Petroleum Bill 2017.

“After the agreement, the petroleum Bill should be signed into law. We are happy because we also have a share in the national share. We will also have a law in the county to check on how the share will be distributed here,” said the governor.