Uhuru: Those who fail to surrender illegal guns risk death

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta flanked by Deputy President William Ruto turns on a valve to signify the start of Oil Production in Kenya during the Inauguration of the Ngamia 8 Early Oil Pilot Scheme , Turkana County

Those who fail to surrender illegal guns risk death, the President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President said owning illegal arms was unacceptable, and that his administration would not tolerate it.

ALSO READ: Kenya’s first barrels of oil hits the road

“Those who own the illegal firearms should surrender them as soon as possible. If they do not return the arms, utarudi nyumbani ukiwa kwa sanduku (you will be taken home in a coffin),” he said.

He spoke in Turkana County yesterday when he flagged off the transportation of oil from Ngamia Eight Well in Lokichar, Turkana South constituency.

He called on area leaders to work together to ensure that peace prevails.

“Governor John Lonyangapuo, you are a veteran and was Governor Josphat Nanok’s teacher. You should look for each other and solve the issue once and for all. The President does not need to be there. Why should people keep fighting? We want lasting peace,” the Head of State said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Educate children

He noted that more officers would be deployed to Kapedo in Turkana East, which has been dogged by insecurity.

“We will have more officers posted to Kapedo. Teachers will also be protected so that they can educate our children for the sake of their future,” Uhuru said.

Last month four people were killed by bandits as they traveled to Kapedo from Ameiyan in Baringo.

ALSO READ: Uhuru rescues Githeri Man as he goes to rehab

In November 2014, more than 20 police officers were shot dead by bandits as they traversed the area, which has been christened ‘the valley of death'.

Turkana East MP Mohammed Ali thanked the President for beefing up security in Kapedo, but added that construction of a good road would deter attacks by bandits.

“We now have enough security, but Kapedo needs a permanent solution. We need Government officials like the county commissioner to help us sort the issue. We need good roads from Kapedo to Nakuru to improve on security,” said the legislator.