Gilgil drainage system to be rehabilitated

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 18:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:13 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by Gilgil MP Martha Wangare arrive for a fundraising in aid of two secondary schools at Amity Grounds in Gilgil. Ruto called on agencies investigating the ongoing NYS and NCPB saga to expedite the process and have the perpetrators brought to book without delay.

Gilgil residents and leaders have welcomed the promise by the government to rehabilitate the town’s drainage system.

Deputy President William Ruto last weekend said the Government had allocated Sh800 million in the next financial year for the rehabilitation.

The residents said the poor drainage had caused traders and families millions of shillings in losses due to flooding whenever it rained.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari thanked the Government for the commitment, saying they were looking forward to the works expected to start next month.

“As residents of Gilgil town we have suffered a lot due to the poor drainage system but we are now happy that this will be resolved,” she said.

ROADS IMPASSABLE

Wangari said the town, which was previously in Naivasha Constituency, had been forgotten.

Gilgil Town MCA Jane Ngugi said most roads in the town were impassable during rainy seasons due to poor drainage.

“This problem started years ago, but it has been worsened by the recent rains. However, we are now confident it will be completely resolved,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gilgil DEB Primary School, which had been closed due to flooding, has been reopened and the students allowed back to class.

At the same time, residents of Maella location in Naivasha have called on the national and county governments to repair the Maella-Ngodi road, which was recently washed away by heavy rains.