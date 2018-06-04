Schools in Marakwet face toilet shortage Next Story
Wardens shoot three dead, foil attempt to poach elephants

By Osinde Obare | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00
Three poachers were on Thursday gunned down at the Mt Elgon National Park after a shootout between them and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wardens on patrol.

County Commander Samson ole Kine told The Standard the poachers, believed to be from Uganda, had sneaked into the park and intended to kill elephants and remove their tusks.

“KWS officers were on patrol inside the park when they spotted the poachers. A fierce shoot-out ensued and three of the poachers were gunned down while two others escaped. AK-47 rifles were recovered,” said Mr Kine.

Kine said no wardens were injured in the incident that lasted more than 30 minutes.

TIGHTER SECURITY

County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said security surveillance had been intensified along the Kenya-Uganda border to deter poaching activities.

“More officers have been deployed to conduct regular security patrols at the park and ensure wildlife is protected from the poachers. We urge communities around the park to report people they suspect to be on a poaching mission," said Mr Mbui.

KWS recently moved two lions and a hyena to the Kitale Nature Conservancy to boost dwindling domestic tourists numbers. 

 

