Ray of hope for Nairobi residents as Ndakaini dam fills

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 17:58 GMT +3

Ndakaini dam

Inflow at Ndakaini dam has significantly reduced following reduced rainfall in Aberdare catchment area, with storage recorded at 84.80 per cent.

By yesterday, flow into the facility was registered at 3.654 cubic metres of water per second down from the previous 4.280 cubic metres per second.

However, the amount of water is impressive, giving hope to Nairobi residents who rely on the dam.

The Standard learnt that the facility, managed by Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, received 59,357,080 million cubic metres of water. On Saturday, the facility had 58,200,800 cubic metres.

The facility, with a 70 million cubic metres storage capacity, supplies water to Nairobi and its environs.

Water levels at the dam rose to 26, 669,753 cubic metres on April 30, from 24,596,674 cubic metres documented on April 27, as the lowest this year.

