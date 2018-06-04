Kirinyaga man stabs lover to death over a meal Next Story
New plan to ease traffic jam in Meru Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Ray of hope for Nairobi residents as Ndakaini dam fills

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 17:58 GMT +3
Ndakaini dam

Inflow at Ndakaini dam has significantly reduced following reduced rainfall in Aberdare catchment area, with storage recorded at 84.80 per cent.

By yesterday, flow into the facility was registered at 3.654 cubic metres of water per second down from the previous 4.280 cubic metres per second.

ALSO READ: Task force formed to probe Ndakaini dam puzzle

However, the amount of water is impressive, giving hope to Nairobi residents who rely on the dam. 

The Standard learnt that the facility, managed by Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, received 59,357,080 million cubic metres of water. On Saturday, the facility had 58,200,800 cubic metres.

The facility, with a 70 million cubic metres storage capacity, supplies water to Nairobi and its environs.

Water levels at the dam rose to 26, 669,753 cubic metres on April 30, from 24,596,674 cubic metres documented on April 27, as the lowest this year.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Ndakaini dam
water level
Aberdare catchment area

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Hope as water flow to Ndakaini dam improves

Hope as water flow to Ndakaini dam improves

Water levels in Ndakaini dam rise

Water levels in Ndakaini dam rise

Why you are likely to pay more for power despite lofty promises

Why you are likely to pay more for power despite lofty promises

Puzzle of Ndakaini Dam's low water levels

Puzzle of Ndakaini Dam's low water levels

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited