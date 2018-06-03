Uhuru issues shoot to kill order for illegal firearm holders

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 16:26, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 16:38 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to residents who fail to surrender illegal firearms.

The President was speaking in Turkana County on Sunday when he flagged off the transportation of oil from Ngamia 8 Well in Lokichar, Turkana South Constituency.

Kenyatta said that owning illegal arms was unacceptable and his administration would not tolerate it.

“Those who own the illegal firearms should surrender them as soon as possible. If they do not return the arms, utarudi nyumbani ukiwa kwa sanduku (you will be taken home in a coffin),” said the President.

He called on the leaders in the region to work together to ensure that a lasting solution is found on the menace that has claimed many lives.

“Governor John Lonyangapuo, you are a veteran and you were Governor Josphat Nanok’s teacher. You should look for each other and solve the issue once and for all. The President does not need to be there. Why should people keep fighting? We want lasting peace,” said Uhuru.

He noted that more officers would be deployed to Kapedo in Turkana East which has experienced a lot of insecurity cases for over decades.

“We will have more officers posted to Kapedo. We will not allow people to continue disturbing the peace and rights of other Kenyans. The teachers will also be protected so that they can educate our children for the sake of their future,” he added.

Last month four people were killed by bandits as they travelled to Kapedo from Ameiyan in Baringo.

In November 2014, over 20 police officers were ambushed and shot dead by bandits as they traversed the area which has been termed ‘the valley of death.’

Turkana East MP Mohammed Ali lauded the President for beefing up security in Kapedo but added that construction of a good road would deter attacks by bandits.

“We now have enough security but Kapedo needs a permanent solution. We need Government officials like the county commissioner to help us sort the issue. We need good roads from Kapeddo to Nakuru to improve on security,” said the legislator.

Turkana South MP James Lomenen called on leaders to continue preaching peace and urged the President to take action on leaders who incite people against each other.

Uhuru added that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would be taking views on the border problem so as to bring it to a close.

The boundary has been a major problem as residents from both Baringo and Turkana claim to own the area which is home to many natural resources.