Wait for your turn, abrasive Governor Waititu tells critics amid fears of a fallout

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 09:54, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 10:00 GMT +3

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. [KAMAU MAICHUHIE, STANDARD]

Barely a year since he was elected, Kiambu Governor has fallen out with his deputy, locked the police out of the war against illicit brews and fired a CEC

Barely one year since Ferdinand Waititu took over as the second governor of Kiambu, murmurs are growing louder over the manner in which the streetwise politician has been running the county.

His leadership style has sparked fury and protests among a section of residents, who are questioning his ability to run the county effectively and accuse him of disregarding the rule of law.

Mr Waititu was among the first governors to fall out with their deputies.

As early as November, three months after the election, the situation between him and his deputy James Nyoro was deteriorating fast.

Back and forth

“Let me now introduce my deputy who is Dr Nyoro, although he scolds me a lot,” Waititu told a congregation that included Deputy President William Ruto last year. That statement was an indication that all was not well.

Although the two claim they have sorted out their issues, those in the know say their relationship has gone from bad to worse in the last few months.

Nyoro is now a grounded man after his official car broke down and Waititu’s wing refused to repair it.

“The deputy governor has been operating without an office after water was poured on it three months ago. He has been operating from the corridors and is never involved in any decision making,” said a source.

Although Nyoro himself refused to be drawn into the matter, a post he made last week in a popular WhatsApp group “Uteti wa Kiambu” confirmed the obvious state of affairs in the county.

Drawing parallels to the Mike Sonko-Polycarp Igathe debacle in Nairobi, he said:

“I hope from this, we can learn to respect agreements and avoid thinking that one can have their cake and eat it too. Is it food for thought in the neighbouring County? It is just my two cents. Together we stand, divided we fall.”

The fall out at the top has birthed claims of betrayal from an important lobby which firmed up Waititu’s victory. “United for Kiambu” is a group that includes four gubernatorial hopefuls who dropped their ambitions for the sake of Waititu but who have since stopped supporting the governor.

The group, whose common enemy was former Governor William Kabogo, included Nyoro, David Ngari commonly known as Gakuyo, John Mugwe and Aquiline Njoki.

In the deal, Nyoro was to be Waititu’s running mate while Gakuyo was to be chief minister, where he was to be in-charge of all the county executive committee members (CECs). He was also to head the lands department.

Mugwe, an engineer by profession, was to be the roads executive while Njoki was to head trade and legal affairs.

Under the deal, it was agreed that Waititu will deal with political affairs as Nyoro and Gakuyo spearhead the county’s development and economic agenda.

Immediately after he took over, Waititu trashed most of the deal. He named Gakuyo his economic and political advisor and Njoki a member of the County Public Service Board.

Her bid to become the county assembly speaker had been frustrated in favour of Stephen Ndicho.

And even though Mugwe was appointed to the docket he had been promised, he was sacked last month, days after he was sent on a 30-day compulsory leave.

Prior to his sacking, Mugwe had been transferred from the roads, transport and infrastructure docket to the water, environment and natural resources.

In the dismissal letter addressed to Mugwe and dated May 8, Waititu accused him of incompetence and not being a team player.

Mugwe has since contested his sacking in court and obtained a court order barring the governor from picking his replacement.

But Waititu’s problems go beyond politics. His campaign against alcohol abuse has raised hue and cry from residents, provincial administration and businessmen. From pushing the police and chiefs out of the campaign, introducing new enforcers and a controversial rehabilitation programme, Waititu has done it all.

“Chiefs and the police have in the past frustrated the fight against illicit drinks in the area because they are bribed by the brewers or sellers. The war cannot be won if the provincial administration and the police are in it. That’s why we have left them out,” Waititu said.

The governor is also on the spot over the rehabilitation programme of about 5,000 addicts who he has roped in the county payroll, each getting Sh400 a day. The youth under rehabilitation are asked to clear bushes, dig trenches and collect garbage. The programme has, however, attracted a lot of criticism. “This is a scheme to rip-off public money in the name of fighting illicit brew,” Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura said.

Similar sentiments have been expressed by County Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, Senator Kimani Wamatangi and Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina.

The Governor is however least distracted.

“Those people castigating me over the programme should come up with their own projects. This is mine and they should leave it alone,” he said on Thursday.

His fight against illicit brews, he says, is unstoppable.

“There will be no bars in Kiambu villages. We will only licence bars in major urban centres like Githunguri. Those who want to drink should come to these towns and then go home. Those fighting me should know that I will continue with the war,” said Waititu.

In revenue collection, Kiambu has not done any better. Last month, the county was among 42 that did not meet revenue collection targets.

“The county should not only rely on money from the national government. We expect a very robust and sound planning of the county economy,” said Senator Wamatangi.

Poor roads and uncollected garbage are also giving the first-term governor sleepless nights. Protests have been witnessed in Lari, Githunguri and Juja constituencies over poor state of roads.

“All I am asking for is that you be patient,” the governor said when put on the spot over the roads.

Frustrated and intimidated

A section of CECs who spoke to Sunday Standard on condition of anonymity painted the picture of a frustrated and intimidated lot who have to get directions from the governor in running their dockets.

They recall an instance when one county executive was given a tongue lashing by the governor in front of MCAs for siding with Nyoro.

“We are mostly summoned for abrupt Cabinet meetings via text messages. Sometimes, we are forced to wait for three or four hours before the governor comes. When the meeting starts, it is usually the governor either talking or issuing orders,” said the CEC. And unlike the previous administration, Waititu seems to have a firm stranglehold on the county assembly.

MCAs who question or go against the wishes of the governor or try to oppose county projects say they have been intimidated and reprimanded.

This was evident recently when MCAs met in Naivasha to moot plans to impeach Mr Ndicho and strip Antony Ikonya, the Kiambu Town MCA, of the position of majority leader.

Waititu is said to have stormed the meeting and ordered the MCAs out.