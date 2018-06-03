Murang'a foreigners asked to register

All foreigners working in plantations must register with the government to conform to the law, County Commissioner John Elungata has directed.
A majority of the foreigners are employed in tea, coffee and flower estates in various parts of the county.
Elungata said the directive by Interior CS Fred Matiangi must be followed by all.
Speaking at Gatunyu Grounds during Madaraka Day celebrations on Friday, Elungata said a Ugandan working in tea plantations was recently found felling trees in Aberdare Forest.