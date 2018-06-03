Murang'a teenager caught exhuming mother’s body Next Story
Boy dies after eating poisonous cassava in Kakamega Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Murang'a foreigners asked to register

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 18:36 GMT +3
CS Fred Matiangi

All foreigners working in plantations must register with the government to conform to the law, County Commissioner John Elungata has directed.

A majority of the foreigners are employed in tea, coffee and flower estates in various parts of the county.

ALSO READ: Why buying, selling land is a risky affair

 Elungata said the directive by Interior CS Fred Matiangi must be followed by all.

Speaking at Gatunyu Grounds during Madaraka Day celebrations on Friday, Elungata said a Ugandan working in tea plantations was recently found felling trees in Aberdare Forest.

RELATED TOPICS:
Murang'a
foreigners
Registration

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why buying, selling land is a risky affair

Why buying, selling land is a risky affair

Police seize 21 cars worth Sh30m in sting operation

Police seize 21 cars worth Sh30m in sting operation

Get work permits or leave, Matiang’i tells foreigners

Get work permits or leave, Matiang’i tells foreigners

Son chops off his mother’s hand in fight over property

Son chops off his mother’s hand in fight over property

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited