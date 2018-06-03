Murang'a foreigners asked to register

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 18:36 GMT +3

CS Fred Matiangi

All foreigners working in plantations must register with the government to conform to the law, County Commissioner John Elungata has directed.

A majority of the foreigners are employed in tea, coffee and flower estates in various parts of the county.

ALSO READ: Why buying, selling land is a risky affair

Elungata said the directive by Interior CS Fred Matiangi must be followed by all.

Speaking at Gatunyu Grounds during Madaraka Day celebrations on Friday, Elungata said a Ugandan working in tea plantations was recently found felling trees in Aberdare Forest.