Five-year-old child allegedly defiled and strangled in Eldoret

Residents of Flyover area in Uasin Gishu County were treated to a rare experience after a man allegedly raped and strangled a 5-year-old girl.

When The Standard caught up with the baby's mother Esther Chepkorir, she was in a solemn mood. She was wailing and tears flowed down her young face.

Her mother and neighbours tried consoling her but they also could not contain the indescribable pain that struck Friday night.

"It had rained for a while in the afternoon and my two girls were selling at my kiosk just nearby. I was at home fetching water. I later asked my first born to come and take their sweaters. I asked her where her sister was and she said she was playing with the neighbour's child," narrated the distraught Chepkorir.

As it became dark, 5-year-old Elizabeth Neema had not come home with her elder sister.

When Chepkorir asked the children who were playing with her, they said that a man on a motorcycle had taken her.

"I looked for her following the directions I was given. I asked people but they said they had not seen her or the man.”

I found a compound which had a school and a home. When I opened the bedroom, I saw the man on top of my child," she continued.

Chepkorir narrated that the man strangled and threw her on the wall when she screamed and ran out.

"I screamed for over thirty minutes. He had raped and strangled my baby and blood was flowing. Why did he kill her? He would have raped her and left her for me to treat. Why did he have to be so inhumane?" queried the mother of three.

A village elder Daniel Kamau noted that the man was well-known and described him as soft-spoken.

"He usually operates a boda boda and lives in the area. He is usually a very quiet man who does not speak a lot," said Kamau.

He added that the man ran away and was still at large.