Body of a girl found floating on River Molo

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 13:45, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 14:32 GMT +3

River Molo [Photo: Courtesy]

Body of a one-month-old baby girl was found floating in River Molo in Soin Ward, Rongai Sub-county on Saturday morning.

Rongai police boss Japheth Kioko said the body was discovered by a local who was crossing the river at around 7.30am.

Mr Kioko said it has not been established whether the minor drowned or was dumped in the river by the mother.

“The body was discovered in the river and we are yet to establish if it was a case of drowning or being dumped,” said Kioko.

The OCPD said no parent has reported to the police station to notify them of a missing incident of their child, an issue making it difficult to trace the mother.

The body was picked to Nakuru County morgue for postmortem as police commence investigation to trace family members.

“The mother to the baby is unknown though we are working closely with local administrators to notify us of any case of a mother having lost her baby,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, search for an 11-year-old child who died after she was swept by floods at Gate House round about in Nakuru town last Saturday remain unfruitful.

The body of Mary Kanini was swept alongside that of another 13-year-old girl who was found dead near Nakuru Nursing Home in Bondeni Estate, four hours after heavy downpour.

The county government of Nakuru dispatched a bulldozer to the scene to assist in the search mission that has in the last three days been conducted by youths from Mau Narok in Njoro.

The two girls were in company of their parents who were returning from a dowry heading back to their home in Naishi area in Njoro, where the family hails.

The vehicle they were travelling in was submerged in water alongside six others following a heavy down pour that caused a heavy traffic snarl up.