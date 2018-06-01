Uhuru gazettes Building Bridges Initiate team

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets ODM leader Raila Odinga during a breakfast prayer meeting at the Safari park hotel on May 31, 2018. [Evans Ouma/Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the names of 14 members of a team tasked with advising Government on the unity deal with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The Building Bridges to Unity Advisory Task Force has a year to submit a comprehensive report.

In a gazette notice No 5154 dated March 24 and published yesterday, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua laid out the task force’s terms of reference based on the joint communique issued by the two leaders after their March 9 meeting.

In their communique, the duo promised to end the "explosive stalemate" following the 2017 repeat presidential election.

The Government has tasked the team to evaluate the national challenges outlined in the Joint Communiqué of 'Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation, and make practical recommendations and reform proposals that build lasting unity.

Reform proposals

The team will also be expected to outline the policy, administrative reform proposals, and implementation modalities for each identified challenge area and conduct consultations with citizens, faith-based sector, cultural leaders, private sector and experts at both the county and national levels.

“The task force shall also make periodic written recommendations for action by the Government and will submit its comprehensive advice not later than 12 months from the date of its official launch,” reads part of the terms of reference.

Its members include Dr Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako (Busia), Florence Omose, Prof Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura and Major (rtd) John Seii.

Others are Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Senator Yusuf Haji (Garissa), Morompi ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu, Catholic Archbishop Zaccheus Okoth and joint secretaries Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

