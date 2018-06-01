Uhuru gazettes unity drive members Next Story
Detectives summoned to probe misuse of cash in DPP's office

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji (left) and Deputy Director Nicholas Mutuku addressing the press. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

The Director of Criminal Investigations has launched a probe into claims of financial impropriety in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Noordin Haji (pictured), the DPP, announced yesterday his office was under investigation for possible financial impropriety.

ALSO READ: Uhuru: I am not afraid of anyone!

Mr Haji is said to have invited detectives following claims of misuse of money in his office.

A number of staff have already been questioned.

It is not clear what period the probe will cover but an insider said the detectives were focusing on personnel in the Finance department.

Haji made the revelations through Twitter as he reacted to the arrest of a State counsel based at the Taita Taveta Law Courts. On Wednesday evening, officers from the anti-graft commission arrested the prosecutor for allegedly receiving a Sh30,000 bribe.

