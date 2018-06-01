I feel lonely, says woman whose three children were killed on way to church

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

Mama Inziani Isaji whose three children were kidnapped and later found killed in Trans Nzoia County, broke into tears while being testified in an Eldoret County on May 30, 2018. [Peter Ochieng/Standard]

A woman whose three children were killed in Eldoret in May last year has narrated how her life has changed from one of happiness to agony.

Ebby Isaji broke down as she testified about life without her children, who disappeared on their way to church before they were found floating in River Nzoia.

“I now feel lonely. I gave birth to three healthy children, but I have none now. I do not know how to fill the gap. I want justice done."

“I remember how my children were well-dressed, preparing to go to church on Saturday. But it is unfortunate they did not find their way to church,” she testified before the Eldoret High Court on Wednesday.

The court was forced to adjourn proceedings after Isaji broke down as she reminisced the tragic events of that day.

In the case, Enoch Onsase, Isaji's brother-in-law, is charged with the murder of Clifford Nyambane (six), Taniy Nyamweya (five) and Glen Ongaki (three). He has denied the charges.

At the the time, the family lived in Kapsoya, a few kilometres from Eldoret town.

"I was in the church looking for my children only to be told they were seen with my brother-in-law.

“My efforts to reach my brother-in-law via his mobile phone to inquire about my children were not successful. When I called, he refused to pick my calls,” the children's mother narrated.

James Nyambane, the children’s father, also testified that during the children’s burial arrangements, he received a call from his brother asking for forgiveness for his actions.

“Your honour, as we were planning for the burial of my children, I received a call from someone who I perceived to be my brother while in custody telling me to forgive him for what he did to me. The caller told me he knew what he had done was painful, but begged for forgiveness.

The case was adjourned to June 27.