National Prayer Breakfast: Kenyans react

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 12:41, Updated May 31st 2018 at 13:02 GMT +3

Raila and Uhuru hug tightly [COURTESY]

The reconciliation of Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, came as a surprise to many, considering events that followed the famous Uhuru-Raila handshake. The DP has been uncomfortable with the Uhuru-Raila handshake.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have apologized to each other for any wrongs done during the 2017 general elections.

ALSO READ: A revolution is fomenting in Kalenjin community, warns MP

Speaking during a national prayers day at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on Thursday morning, the leaders also vowed to unite in the fight against corruption.

“Never again shall a Kenyan die because of elections. We will fight corruption together and we are committed and hope MOU will be implemented. I tender my apology to my brother,” said Raila.

Using the hashtag #NationalPrayerDay, Kenyans on twitter reacted to the apologies with mixed reactions.

Some Kenyans were of the view that there is need to focus on corruption and the current state of the economy and not the PR stunts of hugs and apologies of politicians.

Supporters of the apologies and hugs were optimistic that the country is now more united.

The following are some of the reactions of some Kenyans on twitter:

Eddie_Muriithi @EddieMors1 If you dont believe God rules the affairs of nations, believe today... The #Handshake is so real #NationalPrayerDay Wow, it is such a time when you feel so proud and good being a Kenyan

Unai Emery @dominchez_mwema And just like that, the opposition is 'dead' #NationalPrayerDay

ALSO READ: Raila talks of his legacy in meeting with Kirubi-Photos

Dr Wandia @wmnjoya Bullshit is now a philosophical term that refers to "presentation intended to impress, overwhelm and persuade - presented with a blatant disregard for truth, coherence or what information is actually being conveyed." #NationalPrayerDay #STOPTheseThieves

bonventure otieno @Bonventuretn3 #NationalPrayerDay Working for success will make you a master of it, but working for satisfaction will make you a legend. Masters are everywhere but legends are few. Good Morning.

Latent Xam @Sambeatle1 if we are honest from within our heart change is in the horizon

@OkothOrore Am sure Kenya spirit is rising again and am optimistic of a better prosperous nation @UKenyatta @RailaOdinga @WilliamsRuto @skmusyoka todays was a national prayer day with a difference indeed #NationalPrayerDay

Elena Gachomo @ElenaGachomo Forgiveness, Unity, Returning to God, He'll heal our Land Seeing Our President @UKenyatta DP @WilliamsRuto @RailaOdinga Former VP @skmusyoka Shaking hands, hugging and confessing moved me. What I've always prayed for #Unity for Kenya$ Kenyans.Its well #NationalPrayerDay was unique

@DeeNdaani @UKenyatta #NationalPrayerDay Wah!!!! Interesting times for real. The same courage our leaders have exhibited in forgiving each other use it to eradicate what ails Kenya. I love Kenya my motherland.

Kavosa Bernad @Kavosa_bena I wish this spirit of handshake and forgiveness be extended to Dr. @MigunaMiguna if really we mean & need reconciliation. Kenyans need him home, he is one of us #NationalPrayerDay #Miguna

ALSO READ: Raila to release party's audit report

Sir.Kevin @SirKevin2 #NationalPrayerDay Wow wow ...... For the love of this country I want to be a Kenyan a 1000 times. My Prayers is for the day I will be referred to as a Kenyan and not a Kikuyu, the day tribesmen will not be above my Nationality.

Oyugi @natekev This #NationalPrayerDay is offering quite the miracles. Seeing the top 4 most polarising and uniting figures in KE hug and apologise, you can't help but appreciate how far we've come from another brink. I hope they forge ahead with the reconciliation and action for good.

Xavi Lugo @Xavi_the_guru It feels good, but kind of weird, we so used to this two bring at each other’s necks,#NationalPrayerDay

Saddique Shaban @SaddiqueShaban Debunk this #NationalPrayerDay by searching the web for such words as #Mugoroki, #Madman, #Shetani, #WakoraNetwork, #ArapMibei etc. Exchanging Hugs and perfumes will not erase that bloody memory, including deaths of protestors and economic crimes.

Latent Xam @Sambeatle1 mmmmh I can’t believe this...I hope it’s not a new alliance to defraud the country you know in Kenya possibility is infinite #NationalPrayerDay

Ann Lorna @AnnLorna1 It's about reconciliation and apologies from our leaders... @UKenyatta has set the ball rolling and is leading by example. Extend also this to one of our own @MigunaMiguna and bring him back in his motherland #NationalPrayerDay #NationalPrayerBreakfast

Crypto Pharis @mushemi Prayers are good, but when hypocrites are in charge or praying for the nation! The nation is doomed #NationalPrayerDay