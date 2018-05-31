City Park shooting survivor says his life is in danger Next Story
Association to blacklist rogue procurement officers in wake of corruption cases

By Geoffrey Mosoku | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 09:16, Updated May 31st 2018 at 09:19 GMT +3
Kenya Institute of Supplies Management members

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) says it will blacklist any errant procurement officer found culpable in ongoing corruption cases.

KISM says the law establishing it provides for disciplinary mechanisms through which the professional standing of a member of the institute can be evaluated for purposes of commendation, sanction or exoneration.

“KISM will take stern action, including de-registration and blacklisting of any of its members found culpable.

We will pursue this objective for purposes of strengthening the profession and supporting initiatives for establishment of functional, efficient and effective procurement systems within the public sector,” KISM chairman Chris Oanda said in a statement.

Mr Oanda said procurement officers must resist any intimidation or coercion to engage in or abate in mis-procurement and should whistle-blow through the institute or relevant security organs for assistance.

“We affirm that KISM stands for procurement professionalism and is keen to establish after ongoing investigations are complete, if any of its members played any role in the NYS malpractices,” he added.

 

