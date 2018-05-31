14 year old girl flees after four bribe to block defilement case

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

The parties settled for Sh30,000, in which the parents were to get Sh25,000 and the officer kept Sh5,000. [Courtesy]

A 14-year-old victim of defilement has fled her home at Lusogwa village in Laikipia West Constituency, after four suspects compromised her parents to drop the case.

The class seven pupil at Bethel Primary School was repeatedly defiled by the suspects last week.

ALSO READ: Parents look away as children fall into arms of paedophiles

A police officer allegedly conspired with the girl’s parents to 'settle' the matter after the suspects were arrested and taken to Lusoguwa Police Post.

According to the minor, the officer had informed the parents that the suspects, among them two brothers, were from rich families and that she could not win the case in court.

She recounted how she and her parents were summoned by the officer to discuss the matter with the suspects. It was then that her father reportedly demanded 10 heifers but the suspects claimed they could only afford three goats.

"My father is the one who demanded to be paid and yet I had been defiled. That is why I decided to flee," she said.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

However, with the help of the officer, the parties settled for Sh30,000, in which the parents could be compensated with Sh25,000. The officer was to retain Sh5,000 for 'facilitating' the matter.

However, on realising she could not get justice, the girl fled.

She said she took refuge at a good Samaritan's home in Nyahururu town where she has been living until village elders intervened.

Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo yesterday confirmed having received the report, adding he has already summoned the officer, the girl and her parents.

ALSO READ: Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of raping 7-year-old boy