Kabando’s brother to face murder charge

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 21:37 GMT +3

Caesar Thiari Mwangi, brother to former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando who is accused of killing his mother. [File, Standard]

A brother of former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando Kabando, who is accused of killing their mother, has a case to answer, the High Court has ruled.

Justice Jairus Ngaah said the court was satisfied a case had been established against Caesar Thiari over the killing of Rose Wachera, 70. “I have duly considered the prosecution evidence and I am satisfied a prima facie case has been established against the accused person,” Justice Ngaah observed.

Thiari, the court explained, would now be required to defend himself against allegations of murdering his mother on July 27, 2014 at their home in Kaini Village, Mukurwe-ini.

Ngaah said the substance of the charge had been explained to the accused. The judge said Thiari has a right to give evidence on oath from the witness box.

If he decides to take the witness box, Thiari will be cross examined by both the prosecution and defence.

State counsel Festus Njue had pleaded with the court to put Thiari on his defence. Njue said witness accounts placed Thiari at the scene of murder.

“Circumstantially, testimonies adduced in court have put the accused at the epicentre of the crime scene and therefore, we pray the accused be put on his defence,” he said.

Thiari’s lawyer Kimani Njuguna declined to make any submissions during yesterday’s session.