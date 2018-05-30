Man killed over debt of Sh100

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A man killed another in Randani village at the weekend over a debt of Sh100.

James Karori, 22, is said to have been killed by a colleague who was among labourers contracted to roof some structures.

Kenyenya sub-county OCPD Isaac Thuranira said Mr Karori was reportedly given Sh1,000 to share with his co-workers, among them the suspect whom he allegedly owed Sh100 of the money.

The suspect is said to have slashed Karori on the neck, killing him on the spot before fleeing from the scene.

The villagers in turn razed the suspect’s house and vowed to lynch him if he was found.

Karori’s mother, Mary Osebe, said she could not understand why the suspect killed her son over Sh100 when the family was willing to pay it.

“We suspect that my son may have been killed for other reasons,” said Ms Osebe.