Professional body to blacklist guilty NYS procurement officers

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:27 GMT +3

Any procurement officer at the National Youth Service (NYS) who will be found guilty in the Sh9 billion scandal will be censured, a professional body has said.

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has also warned against using procurement officers as scapegoats in the unfolding scandal.

KISM chairman Chris Oanda said they stood for professionalism and were keen to establish the truth behind the siphoning of funds.

“KISM will take stern action, including deregistration and blacklisting of any of its members found culpable,” said Oanda.

He, however, warned against unfairly targeting the procurement officers at NYS without adducing evidence.

“Until investigations are completed, it is not clear that procurement professionals are the guilty persons, since the procurement processes involve various persons as demanded by the law.”

Oanda said the organisation maintained a national database of registered and licensed procurement professionals that firms could access for quick reference.