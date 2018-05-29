Health department to dispose of 26 unclaimed bodies

The department of public health plans to dispose of 26 bodies that have been lying at the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary for the last four months.
The department has issued a 21-one day notice for the bodies to be claimed, failure to which they will be buried in a mass grave at the Naivasha public cemetery.
The notice was signed by Naivasha sub-county Public Health Officer Carolyn Vata. She said the mortuary could only hold 12 bodies at a time.
Vata said majority of the bodies were brought in by the police from various stations in Naivasha, Narok and Kiambu, while some were those of patients abandoned in wards.