Health department to dispose of 26 unclaimed bodies

By Antony Gitonga | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3
The department of public health plans to dispose of 26 bodies that have been lying at the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary for the last four months.

The department has issued a 21-one day notice for the bodies to be claimed, failure to which they will be buried in a mass grave at the Naivasha public cemetery.

The notice was signed by Naivasha sub-county Public Health Officer Carolyn Vata. She said the mortuary could only hold 12 bodies at a time.

Vata said majority of the bodies were brought in by the police from various stations in Naivasha, Narok and Kiambu, while some were those of patients abandoned in wards.

