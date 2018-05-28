Photos: Woman paid Sh59m to supply ‘air’, family arrested in Naivasha

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 13:03, Updated May 28th 2018 at 13:31 GMT +3

Ann Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita in an undated picture. [File, Standard]

Ann Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita who was handsomely paid Sh59 million for supplying nothing to the NYS has been arrested as the ongoing swoop gathers steam.

Ann Wambere, 30 was arrested alongside three other family members in the leafy suburbs of Lake View, Naivasha.

ALSO READ: NYS boss Richard Ndubai arrested

The four (her mother Lucy Wambui, sister Phyllis and brother Gicini) are reported to be on route to Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, Nairobi for questioning.

Ann Wambere is reported to have walked to NYS headquarters in Gilgil and requested a procurement officer to allow her to supply goods.

She was supposed to supply foodstuff, stationery, hammers and firewood.

Ann would nevertheless receive money in her company’s Annwaw Investment account for good she did not deliver or tender for.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The scene at the Naivasha home. [Courtesy]

The family has been linked to the Sh9 billion National Youth Service corruption scandal. [Courtesy]

Detectives raided the home in the mid morning. [Courtesy]