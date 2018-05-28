NYS boss Richard Ndubai, senior officials arrested

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 08:20, Updated May 28th 2018 at 08:26 GMT +3

NYS Director Richard Ndubai and Public Service and Youth Affairs PS Lilian Omollo at a past parliamentary committee probe of corruption at NYS. [File, Standard]

At least 15 National Youth Service suspects were arrested Sunday night in police operation over the scandal that has been under probe.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji independently reviewed all the ten inquiries files related to the ongoing Investigations at NYS and directed that prosecution commence immediately against all the named 48 suspects.

Among those arrested include director general Richard Ndubai and top finance and procurement officials.

They were held at the DCI headquarters ahead of their prosecution. Those arrested on Sunday night including Ndubai spent the night at the Muthaiga poice station. They are likely to spend another night there ahead of their prosecution on Tuesday.

“We spent the night looking for them. They will also spend theirs in custody ahead of their prosecution probably on Tuesday,” said an official aware of the operation.

Haji received ten files on the probe and is waiting for more.

Youth affairs PS Lilian Omollo reportedly locked herself in her house and refused to cooperate with the police at her Kitsuru home creating a standoff. Police were Monday morning seeking to arrest her.

This gives a signal of looming arrests and prosecutions on more than 40 suspects who include NYS managers, suppliers and treasury officials.

Reports indicate that on Friday, Haji and DCI George Kinoti met to review statements recorded by the individuals suspected to have been involved in the latest NYS scandal.

The two officers met at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road where they scrutinized evidence gathered by detectives.

This came as Ms Omollo and Nbubai who have since stepped aside over the probe appeared before a Parliamentary group and stated the money lost could be less than Sh1 billion and not the Sh9 billion being touted in public.

Investigations were launched after it emerged that an unknown amount of money could have been lost at the NYS through fictitious payments. President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for speedy investigations that have seen Ms Omollo and Ndubai step aside.



All NYS Procurement, Finance and Accounting who are under investigations have been sent on compulsory leave. A multi-agency team pursuing allegations of fraud in paying tenders is embarking on the second phase of their probe.

Investigators want to establish if there are any case of collusion between suppliers and public officers that may have led to theft of money in fictitious claims involving billions of shillings.