161 Meru school heads moved to other counties

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 18:08 GMT +3

Teachers Service Commission

Some 161 school heads have been transferred to other counties in the delocalisation drive by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Meru High School Principal Silas Mwirigi has swapped places with his Kagumo High School counterpart, Kiwira Kariuki.

ALSO READ: State to cut fees for middle-level colleges

The county TSC director, Juliet Kariuki, termed the transfers as 'normal' and that there was no political influence involved.

"A total of 161 head teachers - 36 in secondary and 125 in primary schools - have been moved so far since the beginning of this term," she said.

She added that most of them were posted to the neighbouring counties of Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui and Nyeri.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.