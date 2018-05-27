EACC officers raid home of Kenya Pipeline employee, cart away Sh4 million

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3

Detectives investigating a Sh647 million Kenya Pipeline Company payout for hydrant pit valves supplies recovered Sh4 million from a suspect’s residence in Nairobi.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives privy to the investigations told Sunday Standard that the cash was seized from the Nairobi home of a Kenya Pipeline official attached to the finance section after a two-hour search.

The detectives conducted simultaneous searches on the homes of Pipeline officials and directors of Aero Dispenser Valve Ltd, the supplier. They collected bank documents, computers and paperwork related to the hydrant pit valve supply.

The suspects were then driven to the EACC’s Integrity Centre headquarters where they were questioned for the whole day before being allowed to leave. They were instructed to report back the following day.

One of the suspects, a woman who works at a State corporation in Nairobi’s Community area, was not found at her residence. Her husband was questioned.

Aero, a local company associated with a KPC employee, is said to have imported and delivered the hydrant pit valves to the parastatal at a cost of Sh647 million.

Investigations have since established that Aero did not have the alleged authority to supply equipment from Canadian manufacturing company Cla-Val.

The firm had presented documents to KPC implying that the Canadian company had authorised Allied Inspection and Testing to supply hydrant pit valves to be used at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

When this writer contacted Cla-Val for comment, the company disowned Aero, saying it has never conducted business with it.

“I know the airport has used our equipment for the last five to six years and I have not heard of any issues,” a Mike Uffer said.

Kenya Pipeline is said to have released Sh235 million to Aero Dispencer Valve even before delivery of the goods.

An internal memo by KPC revealed that 60 of the 130 pit valves supplied had malfunctioned and needed urgent replacement.

A valve failed as it was being used.