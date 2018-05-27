Meeting confirms Kim’s willingness to enter nuclear negotiations with Trump

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 21:17 GMT +3

This picture taken on May 26, 2018 and released by the Blue House via Dong-A Ilbo shows South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) hugging North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after their second summit at the north side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). / AFP PHOTO / Dong-A Ilbo / Handout / South Korea OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met for the second time in a month yesterday, holding a surprise summit at a border truce village to discuss Kim’s potential meeting with President Donald Trump, Moon’s office said.

REVIVED TALKS

Kim and Moon met hours after South Korea expressed relief over revived talks for a summit between Trump and Kim following a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Trump cancel the highly anticipated meeting before saying it’s potentially back on.

Moon, who brokered the summit between Washington and Pyongyang, likely used yesterday’s meeting to confirm Kim’s willingness to enter nuclear negotiations with Trump and clarify what steps Kim has in mind in the process of denuclearisation, said Hong Min, a senior analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification.

“While Washington and Pyongyang have expressed their hopes for a summit through published statements, Moon has to step up as the mediator because the surest way to set the meeting in stone would be an official confirmation of intent between heads of states,” Hong said.

Trump tweeted earlier yesterday that a summit with Kim, if it does happen, will likely take place on June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.

South Korean presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Moon will reveal details of his meeting with Kim on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how the rivals organised what appeared to be an emergency summit.

Ahead of their first summit last month, Kim and Moon established a hotline that they said would enable direct communication between the leaders and would be valuable to defuse crises, but it was unclear whether it was used to set up the latest meeting.

Moon was accompanied by his spy chief, Suh Hoon, while Kim was joined by Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party’s central committee tasked with inter-Korean relations.

The two leaders embraced as Moon departed.