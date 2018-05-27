Transport ministry issues warning over flood-damaged roads

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 19:06 GMT +3

CS James Macharia

The Transport Ministry has warned motorists against using sections of the Nyeri-Kangema-Gacharage-Thika road and the Nairobi-Nanyuki Highway at Marua, where the roads have cracked.

Cabinet Secretary James Macharia warned that sections of the Nyeri-Thika road are experiencing sporadic landslides.

ALSO READ: Uganda invites bids for Sh100 billion expressway

The tarmac on the Kiriaini-Kangema road is falling apart, and heavy vehicles have been diverted to other routes to avoid extending the damage.

The CS's communique says a contractor has been placed on the road to undertake the repair.

"Kenha is on surveillance to ensure the roads remain motorable should any landslide block the road, and a contractor with adequate working capacity has been placed on the road," Mr Macharia said.

Similarly, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) yesterday warned motorists plying the Nairobi-Nanyuki Highway, the main corridor linking Kenya to Ethiopia, to be cautious when using the section between Marua and Kiganjo where cracks have emerged.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kenha Deputy Director John Otiato said they were surveying the damage to determine the extent. It was possible, he said, that traffic would be rerouted to Nyeri.