Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of raping 7-year-old boy who was missing

By Mirror | Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 14:37, Updated May 26th 2018 at 14:39 GMT +3
The alleged incident took place on Monday evening

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 7-year-old boy.

Officers arrested the older child after the alleged victim's family said he had been attacked in Wool, a village in Dorset.

The seven-year-old's mother said her son had disappeared from view while playing outside on Monday evening.

She said when he returned a short while later, his clothes were in disarray and he seemed subdued.

Upon questioning, the boy told his parents he had been raped.

The mother said her 'normally lively' son had been badly traumatised and was now quiet and withdrawn.

Dorset Police said "We are investigating a report of a rape in Wool.

"It was reported that the incident occurred on Monday, May 14, at an outside location.

"The victim, a seven-year-old boy, is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"An 11-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation to allow officers to establish the full circumstances around the incident."

British court convicts man for raping two Kenyan girls

Pensioner convicted in Britain for raping girls in Kenya

Residents lynch theft, rape suspects

Teacher: I didn't have sex with my students

