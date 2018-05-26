Mr President, crack the whip on graft cartels to change narrative

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 10:07, Updated May 26th 2018 at 10:09 GMT +3

Dear Mr President, Kenyans have their backs against the wall. They have been choked and strangled by forces they have no control over. Almost daily, they wake up to news of the latest looting and grabbing by people believed to be close to power. We, as your loyal citizens feel burdened by the brazen thievery going on in the country. Individuals, who seem untouchable, have stolen from our hospitals. They have stolen from our youth. They have stolen from our mothers. They have shamelessly stolen from the unborn.

Yet, they continue to walk the streets of our cities with smiles on their faces. They drive air-conditioned cars rolling down their windows only to have a peek at the latest upgrade of their fuel guzzlers ogling back at them through clear windows of vehicle showrooms. Mr President, millions of Kenyans elected you because they believed it when you said you would fight corruption. They believed it when you told them no one would be above the law. They believed you when you looked them in the eye during your first State of the Nation address and vowed to make Kenya corruption-free.

ALSO READ: Trader who received part of Sh9 billion NYS loot fails to stop arrest

But we are at a huge loss. Nothing seems sacred for the looters. What will we lose next Mr President? Our land has already gone to unscrupulous politicians and Government’s big men. What will be left for us if this continues? Will we even have a place to place our heads after a long day’s work to pay taxes that end up in the pockets of a few?

This has gone on for far too long and the masses are running out of patience. Kenya should not be a poster boy for ill-gotten wealth. We know and believe that you have the power to change this narrative mid-sentence. This cannot be our fate. Our legacy cannot be that of grand corruption. It cannot be that of economic lawlessness where only the incorrigibly corrupt survive. Kenya should be more. Her story should be bigger than the current state of affairs. As the country’s CEO, you have the mandate to make things right.?