Burundi opposition appeals referendum result

By AFP | Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 19:07, Updated May 25th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3

Burundi’s opposition on Thursday filed a petition to the country’s constitutional court in a bid to invalidate the result of last week’s referendum, which is expected to strengthen President Pierre Nkurunziza’s hold on power.

Seventy-three percent of voters cast their ballot for “Yes” in the May 17 referendum to change the constitution, in a move that could give Nkurunziza the option to stay in power until 2034.

Even before the results were tallied, the Amizero y’Abarundi (Burundians’ Hope) coalition that campaigned for a “No” vote had rejected the outcome, condemning vote-rigging and intimidation.

“We have just filed our complaint to request that the results of the May 17, 2018 referendum be annulled,” spokesman for the parliamentary group, Pierre-Celestin Ndikumana, said.

“There was a lot of intimidation, arrests, with people prevented from participating in our campaign meetings,” Ndikumana added.

“The vote was not free because people were accompanying voters in the polling booth.”

Observers had widely expected the reforms to pass, partly due to support Nkurunziza still holds in rural areas, but also due to a three-year crackdown on dissent, the media and civil society.

The US has denounced the “climate of fear and intimidation” and “lack of transparency” it said had marred the referendum and questioned the results

 

