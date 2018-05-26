South Sudan’s quiet victims of war, with HIV and without help

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3

South Sudan’s victims of war

Tracing his fingers over his bald head, an 11-year-old boy shifts uncomfortably in his chair. “I am scared,” James Seferino says. “All I know is that if I do not take my pills I will die.”

The boy’s mother died of AIDS several years ago because she didn’t know where to get help, said the boy’s father, Andrea Seferino, who also is HIV-positive.

ALSO READ: KTN, Radio Maisha bag trophies

South Sudan’s five-year civil war is quietly creating another kind of victim: those prevented from getting life-saving antiretroviral medicine.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS

Experts say the number of affected people could be in the hundreds of thousands.

Currently, just 13 per cent of the estimated 200,000 South Sudanese living with HIV are being treated, according to UNAIDS. That compares to 42 per cent of people in neighbouring Congo, another impoverished country that has long faced instability.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Unless South Sudan’s fighting stops it could take decades to turn the tide and decrease the number of new annual cases, the best measure of whether a country has the disease under control, according to the US Embassy.

The United Nations urges “concrete actions” to reduce unnecessary deaths and new infections, the South Sudan interim country representative for the World Health Organisation, Evans Liyosi, said.

Although South Sudan’s 2.7 per cent HIV prevalence is not notably high for sub-Saharan Africa when compared to countries like Swaziland, whose prevalence is at 27 per cent according to UNAIDS, concerns are rising that the civil war has made accurate tracking of the disease impossible.

The US since 2006 has funded a programme aimed at testing and treating South Sudan’s soldiers for HIV. Despite those efforts, the army’s HIV prevalence remains higher than the national one.

ALSO READ: Somalia's recovery efforts firmly on course

In an attempt to reach people displaced by the fighting, at least one aid group has started bringing HIV treatment to some of South Sudan’s most vulnerable people. Doctors without Borders three years ago launched the country’s first mobile test-and-treat clinic in Yambio, a town near the Congo border that has South Sudan’s highest prevalence of HIV.

“We have been able to reach people who were not able to travel to Yambio either for fear or distance,” said programme supervisor Buai Tut. The civil war has forced many families to flee into the bush and farther away from access to care, he said.

The project so far has tested almost 15,000 people and treated over 400 in Yambio County.

At least 1,000 more people in hard-to-reach areas are still in need of assistance, Tut estimated.

Separately, South Sudan’s government has created cards that state the type of HIV medication and status of the disease so that displaced people can easily continue treatment at other clinics.

“When you run away you can go with it and if you go to a refugee camp they’ll know what you’re taking,” Victoria Achut, HIV programme manager at the Ministry of Health, said.

Achut said big challenges remain in South Sudan for connecting people to life-saving medication, reducing stigma and raising awareness about transmission of the disease.

ALSO READ: KTN, Radio Maisha shine in 2018 KUZA awards