2,500 prisoners seek Uhuru’s forgiveness

Vice-chairperson of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMEC) Dr Janet Kirui has a word with the institution secretary Michael Kagika during a three day induction course in Enashipai Spa in Naivasha. The committee has received over 2,500 petitions from inmates across the country seeking to be pardoned by the President.

A committee whose mandate is to advise the President on prisoner pardons has received more than 2,500 petitions from inmates across the country.

But the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (Pomac), to which new members were sworn in last week, has picked only 200 petitions for review.

Vice Chairperson Janet Kirui said there were rules set by law that determined which inmates’ pleas could be reviewed by the committee.

“Not all petitions qualify for clemency as we have set criteria that we use in reviewing the files, and we shall be educating the inmates on this," said Ms Kirui yesterday, when Pomac members met in Naivasha for a three-day induction course.

Pomac Secretary Michael Kagika said they had to visit all 118 correctional facilities to interview the petitioners.

“Some of the prisons are in far-flung areas and we have to travel there, interview the victims and seek more information from various Government agencies. This takes time.”

