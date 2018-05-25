MP’s home under siege as robbers attack three times

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3

Suspected thugs yesterday morning broke into an MP’s home located on the Siaya-Bondo highway.

Siaya OCPD Ancent Kaloki said Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi had reported the incident at the Administration Police camp in Bar Ogongo, adding that the suspects had fled immediately the alarm was raised.

“We have received reports from the MP and I have sent my officers to investigate the matter. I will give more information once we have made a conclusive study of the raid.”

Mr Atandi said his house had been broken into on two previous occasions.

The MP said he was alerted about the break-in by his security guard, who was tipped off by the house help after she heard them ransacking the bedroom.

He said the gang of six - who were armed with crude weapons - jumped over the fence into his compound at around 4am before breaking into the house through the rear door.

“We thank God that nobody was injured in the process. This is the third time they are breaking in. The second time they broke into my home, they got away with a television, laptop, radio system and clothes,” he said.

According to Atandi, the robbers made away with similar items in yesterday’s raid.

“It is unfortunate that this is the third time my home is being attacked by thugs and to date, no conclusive investigations have been done. There is no way thieves can be breaking into an MP’s house and get away with it,” he said.

Atandi said he would give the police one week to investigate and arrest the suspects.

