Judith Wandera appeals 15-year jail term

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3

Judith Wandera when she admitted to defiling the minor. [File, Standard]

A 24-year-old woman who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for defiling a 16-year-old boy has appealed against the judgement.

Judith Wandera, who was whisked into a prison van to begin serving her jail term after the Wednesday morning judgement, had pleaded with the magistrate's court to pardon her.

ALSO READ: Kisumu: It's time to shake the giant out of its long slumber

Principal Magistrate Joan Wambilyanga found her guilty of molesting the Standard Seven pupil on various dates, a crime she admitted to while saying she did not know the boy was a minor.

Yesterday, however, Dome & Kegoro Advocates filed a notice of appeal to challenge the decision of the lower court.

“Take notice that Judith Khayosa Wandera, the appellant being dissatisfied with the judgement of the chief magistrate… intends to appeal to the High court of Kenya against the whole judgement,” read the notice in part.