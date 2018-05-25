Slain city woman reported assault by husband

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 22:21 GMT +3

The husband of Janet Waiyaki Wangui, the woman who was shot dead at City Park last Sunday, was once held in police custody after a physical confrontation with her.

Mr George Kirubi was detained at the Kamukunji Police Station last year after his now late wife reported him for assault.

When contacted yesterday, Kirubi said the issue was sorted out and there was no grudge. “That thing was sorted out and it ended. Please let it rest, and let her rest in peace,” he told The Standard on the telephone.

Two weeks ago, Kirubi had reported to the police that unknown people had stolen TVs he had bought to install in one of the hotels he runs in the city. The television sets were traced and recovered in Ruai. It is not clear if those behind the theft were caught.

Apart from the hotel-cum-nightclub located at the junction of Ronald Ngala and Tom Mboya streets, Kirubi also runs at least three other popular joints.

Second wife

Wangui was his second wife and they had three children together.

Kirubi said, like any other family, they had disagreements, adding that he is mourning the death of his wife and mother of their children. “I married her almost 16 years ago and she knew she was my second wife. She may have strayed on the way but that is life and past us now,” he said.

After their marriage, Kirubi started a business for Wangui on the ground floor of one of his hotels, where she sold phones and accessories.

Wangui was shot dead in a car in the company of Kirubi’s nephew at City Park, Nairobi. Police say the two refused to identify themselves to officers and tried to speed off instead.

The nephew, Bernard Chege, 26, is still hospitalised.

Kirubi and his family told police at the Gigiri Police Station they had warned Chege against being ‘too close’ to Wangui.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched investigations into the incident. “Ipoa dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to investigate the incident with a view of establishing circumstances of the shooting and, if culpability is established, to ensure those responsible face the full force of the law,” the authority said in a statement.

Ipoa added that upon concluding investigations, it would make recommendations and forward the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The officers involved in the shooting have since recorded a statement with detectives at Gigiri Police Station.