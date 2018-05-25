KTN, Radio Maisha bag trophies

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Standard Group Acting CEO Orlando Lyomu and Standard Group Managing Director for Broadcast Joe Munene celebrate with Radio Maisha staff. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Standard Group brands scooped top honours at the 2018 Kuza awards on Wednesday night.

In the second annual fete at Crowne Plaza hosted by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), the group’s Radio Maisha and two television channels ? KTN Home and KTN News ? scooped more than half of the awards for giving people quality programmes and also being the people’s choice.

Radio Maisha beat close competitor Radio Citizen to clinch the award for the most popular radio station in the country.

In the television category, KTN Home came second after Citizen TV.

There were 16 awards cutting across the three categories ? the peoples’ choice, the programme, creativity and local content.

KTN Home, KTN News and Radio Maisha bagged 14 awards.

Radio Maisha shone in the categories on impact on youth, women and persons living with disabilities and impact on children’s welfare.

On the impact in agriculture category, it emerged second after Citizen Radio.

In the objectivity, impartiality in news and current affairs, KTN News came third while KTN Home was second.

More than four million Kenyans voted for the various awards between April 9 and May 9, this year.

Speaking during the fete, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru defended the new laws meant to fight cyber crime, saying they would not be abused.

He noted that the media industry had grown despite the disruptions caused by technological innovations.

“Through digital migration, Kenya now has 62 TV stations. This has increased competition and given consumers choice for content,” said Mr Mucheru.

“The local industry has also given us a chance to grow. Creativity, diversification will be the ideal thing if you want to remain in competition,” he said.

CA boss Francis Wangusi said the media had grown despite legal issues.

“You have lived to the promise of your ethics. We are moving from being a policeman to play a collaborative role,” he said.

New players in the industry also clinched awards. Christ is The Answer Ministries emerged the best in the copyright category while EDU TV emerged top in the children programme category.

KU TV won the award for running local programmes during prime time.