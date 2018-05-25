Somalia's recovery efforts firmly on course

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 20:15 GMT +3

Slowly but surely, Somalia is making admirable progress. From the basket case it was for more than two decades following the overthrow of President Siad Barre in 1990, the country is on the road to recovery.

It has been a slow, painful journey, but the desire of the people of Somalia to live in peace and harmony will eventually see them get there.

This journey, to a greater extent, began after the Kenya Defence Forces moved into Somalia in October 2011 in pursuit of Al Shabaab militants who had abducted tourists on the Kenyan side of the common border. The roles played by the UN, Inter-Governmental Authority on Development and the African Union Mission in Somalia are equally important.

After Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was elected President of Somalia in February 2017, replacing Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the hopes of a nation torn apart by incessant clan wars and the menace of Al Shabaab rode on his shoulders.

It was not lost on anybody that bringing Somalia back from the brink was a herculean task, but Mr Farmajo, despite some opposition, seems equal to the task.

The ray of hope still shines bright for Somalis as normalcy returns. At least 50 per cent of the people who fled their homes have gone back. Schools and universities are open, as are government offices that continue to offer services in 80 per cent of Somali territory under government control.

With continued support, Farmajo will rebuild and restore Somalia’s glory.