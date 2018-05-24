Police on the spot as man mysteriously disappears

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 14:56, Updated May 24th 2018 at 15:05 GMT +3

Fredrick Kinanga 34, he was arrested by four un-uniformed men claiming to be police officers at his home on May 22, 2018. (Julius Chepkwony, Standard)

Police officers in Nakuru are on the spot following the mysterious disappearance of a 34-year-old man.

Fredrick Kinanga a timber dealer allegedly was picked from his home on the night of Tuesday May 22, 2018 by four men who claimed to be police officers.

The four allegedly entered Kinanga’s home at Kiamunyi in Nakuru and met him with his family and asked to leave with him.

Lilian Chemutai, wife to the man said the un-uniformed officers who stormed their home at around 8PM did not produce anything to show that they were police officers but had handcuffs with them. They however walked away with him.

The officers suspected from Directorate of Criminal Investigations from Kisii did not inform the man and or his wife reason for the man's arrest. She however had to seek help from relatives to pursue the alleged officers.

Chemutai together with relatives went to Central police station on that night to inquire if her husband had been booked in the cells.

They however found Kinanga having been spirited away out of the cells at 3am despite having been booked in the OB 90/22/5/2018.

“My husband is missing, three men who introduced themselves as police officers came to our home and walked away with him, I followed up to the police station but did not find him despite having been recorded in the OB,” said Chemutai.

Since then, the family does not know his whereabouts and Nakuru Central OCPD Samuel Obara, they said has been uncooperative.

The Standard spoke to Obara who refused to divulge the details of the case.

"I am not aware," he said and disconnected the phone after disallowing journalists to his office. This is despite the fact that the matter is recorded in the stations OB.

Job Mochache, brother to Kinanga’s father said they have been looking for him since he was picked on Tuesday evening but have not been able to trace him.

“They came and introduced themselves as police officers, they did not produce anything but left with him,” said Mochache.

Kinanga’s phone is however off and the family has sought the help of police officers.

“Tracking the man’s number is traced at Embassy in Nairobi, Muthaiga and Kiambu some distance from Kiambu law Courts,” added Mochache.

Lawyer Gordon Ogola said his worry is on the procedure used by the CID officers allegedly from Kisii who did not engage their colleagues in Nakuru.

The officers he said took him towards Nairobi instead of Kisii and wondered why.

“The direction they have taken is worrying, these are officers from Kisii, they have also not booked him in any police station even in Nairobi,” said Ogola.

“Being in the arms of rogue police officers we are worried the next news we will receive is that his body was found dumped somewhere,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer said the DCI Kisii will be held responsible if anything happens to Kinanga.