Speaker Lusaka warns Muturi for ruling out consensus on money bills

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 13:38, Updated May 24th 2018 at 13:44 GMT +3

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has faulted his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi for ruling out consensus on Senate originating bills with financial implications.

The Senate Speaker Thursday insisted that dialogue will be the only way out in the matter, even as he warned his National Assembly colleague not to fall into the trap of individuals he claimed want to kill devolution.

Lusaka who spoke on Thursday during the Legislative Conference in Mombasa said members of the public will suffer if the two houses of parliament reignite another round of supremacy battles.

“Enemies of devolution are endlessly provoking the Senate to go into a dog fight with the National Assembly over our legislative mandate like in the last parliament. We should not fall into that trap,” he declared.

Last weekend, Muturi told off the Senate for originating bills that have financial implications, pointing out that the role is a preserve of the National Assembly which he heads.

He cited the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and designated state officers) Amendment Bill, 2018, sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina which is currently before the Senate, noting that it is a money Bill.

According to the Constitution Speakers of both Houses should make a determination whether a Bill concerns counties or not. This however did not happen for the bill sponsored by Mr Kina.

The constitution further states that a money Bill shall only originate in the National Assembly. Further, the Public Finance Management Act gives the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee powers to review any proposed law and advise whether it is a money Bill or not.

“What is before the Senate is a money Bill and it originated from the wrong place in line with the Constitution. It is like a still birth. I sympathise but there is nothing I can do. It is unfortunate but we must follow the law,” explained Mr Muturi last week.

On Thursday, Lusaka however maintained that they can reach an agreement over the contentious matter after holding talks, noting both houses serve the same members of the public and that turf wars will be unhelpful.

“The Senate is not there by accident and we deserve respect because we are serving the same people served by National Assembly. If anything Kenya is made up counties, every matter on law touches on counties,” he said.

“We cannot disagree if we sit down and talk. If President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga set aside their differences, shook hands and now are working together, who are we not to agree?” he posed.

Muturi is understood to have written a memo to Lusaka, expressing strong reservations that the Retirement Benefits Amendment Bill which is before the senate, is a money Bill.

But Lusaka however revealed that he intends to do things differently for the sake of members of public.

“Memos mean people are not ready to talk or dialogue over an issue. I will just walk to the office of my brother Muturi and seek his audience, if he doesn't yield to my plea for dialogue to resolve this matter on money bills,” he said.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen told participants at the Legislative Summit in Mombasa that they have sought the intervention of President Kenyatta in an effort to resolve the emerging turf wars between the two houses.

