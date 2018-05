| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 10:42, Updated May 24th 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3

Police said the officer resisted, prompting them to stab him. He died on the spot and his attackers escaped on foot with his valuables.

Muggers killed a police officer in Huruma on Tuesday night. According to police, the killers confronted the off-duty officer and demanded money.

Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said the attack was being investigated and that no arrest had been made.