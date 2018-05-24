Former CS set to face fresh corruption charges

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 23:34 GMT +3

Former Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau (pictured) will next week face fresh charges of abuse of office and irregular use of public funds.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered Mr Kamau to appear before him on May 30 after detectives failed to locate and arrest him during a raid on his Karen home on Tuesday.

Kamau’s two co-accused, Mwangi Maingi and Nicholas Ng’ang’a, presented themselves in court and were charged with abuse of office and giving misleading documents.

The documents were related to the redesign of the Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road in Bungoma County, leading to the loss of Sh33 million.

According to the charge sheet, the three, who were senior officials in the Ministry of Roads between 2007 and 2008, arbitrarily authorised a redesign of the road already done by Engiconsult Ltd for Sh33,303,600. This meant the public paid twice for the same job.

Mr Maingi was alleged to have committed the offence between July 2007 and March 2008, when he was the chief engineer for roads and Mr Ng’ang’a was the resident engineer.

The charge sheet stated their actions resulted in loss of public funds when they sidelined the company that had already been paid for the project.