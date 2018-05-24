Unwanted babies can be given up for adoption

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3

Head of Productive Health Joel Gondi. [George Njunge, Standard]

The High Court yesterday heard that unwanted babies can be adopted to discourage abortions.

The Ministry of Health’s productive health boss Joel Gondi said instead of women procuring abortions, they could give away their babies for adoption.

The court heard that the law allows women to give their babies to those who are either barren or looking for children to raise through adoption.

According to the witness, life begins at conception, meaning unborn babies have a right to life.

The battle between the Federation of Women Lawyers, the Centre for Reproductive Rights and a 15-year-old girl against the Government stems from a decision by the director of medical services to withdraw guidelines that gave women and girls a chance to procure abortions from trained personnel.

Dr Gondi said the ministry withdrew the guidelines and drugs used in safe abortions over abuse.

He told the High Court that the guidelines were an open check for untrained people in back street clinics and health workers to carry out abortions on request.

Gondi said the availability of abortion drugs, even over the counters, made it easier for women to terminate pregnancies.

The court heard that new guidelines in the pipeline would deal with unsafe abortions. The hearing continues.

