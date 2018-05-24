Three Nandi county officers held over demolitions

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

The suspects are said to have authorised the destruction of buildings belonging to the Ministry of Housing. [Courtesy]

Three senior county officials have been arrested over the demolition of buildings belonging to the national government.

The suspects, Lands Executive Jacob Tanui, Kapsabet Town Administrator David Sum and Head of Enforcement Christopher Biwott, were arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements.

The three have been accused of authorising the illegal demolition of houses owned by the Ministry of Housing.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Roads and Infrastructure Executive Hillary Koech.

“The officers have recorded statements at the county criminal investigations office but the matter is still in the initial stages of investigations,” said Patrick Wambani, the county police boss.

The Ministry of Housing had complained the county officials were part of a group that authorised the demolition of their housing units.

George Tarus, the county legal officer, said the county government was consulting the ministry and other national government bodies to find an amicable solution to the problem.

“This is a sensitive matter touching on inter-governmental bodies. We are in a meeting to resolve the matter. We are optimistic that the matter will be resolved,” said Mr Tarus.

He however maintained that the land on which the houses stood belongs to the county government and termed the complaint from the Housing ministry unwarranted and ill-advised.

“This property belongs to the county administration. Our officers are being wrongly accused,” said Tarus.

The demolished structures were unoccupied housing units built by the ministry.

Officials who did not wish to be named said the roads department wanted to use the land as parking space.