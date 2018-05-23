Police officer accused of killing university student to undergo trial

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 15:21, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 15:27 GMT +3

Senior police officer Sebastian Ambani who is accused of killing a university student when he appeared in court.

Kisumu, Kenya: A senior police officer charged with the murder of a university student is now set to undergo trial after the court established that he is mentally fit.

On Monday, Justice Fred Ochieng ordered that the accused be subjected to a mental assessment after he was charged with the murder of Brian Chacha, a 22-year-old student of KCA University.

The accused, Sebastian Ambani denied the charge and was released on a personal bond of Sh500,000 and two sureties of similar amounts.

He took the plea seven days after he was arrested with the prosecution saying that they were still conducting investigations.

Yesterday however, Gloria Barasa, a prosecutor handling the case said that a mental assessment done on Tuesday on the suspect established that he was fit to stand trial.

“We are now seeking a trial date for the case,” said Barasa.

Last week, an investigation officer asked a lower court to deny the accused bond terms saying that he was threatening witnesses.

Alfred Shibeka had also asked resident magistrate Caroline Njalale to deny Ambani bond for his (suspect) security and that of witnesses.

Shibeka said residents of Mamboleo and Kuria, where the student hailed from, were 'baying for his blood', adding that the OCS was also allegedly threatening witnesses.

Yesterday however, Richard Onsongo, an advocate representing the officer asked the High Court to grant the officer bond terms, a proposal that was not objected by the prosecution.

Justice Ochieng who granted him a bond ordered the accused not to have any “direct or indirect contact with the witnesses and the family of the deceased.”

The case will be heard on September 4, 2018.

Chacha is said to have died after he was shot in a bar in Mamboleo, Kisumu, following a disagreement with Ambani's friend.

Meanwhile in the same court, a clinical officer pleaded not guilty to killing a woman in Carwash area in Kisumu.

Caleb Ombati was released on a Sh500, 000 bond and a surety of a similar amount.

The court heard that on October 28, 2016, the accused murdered Edderline Achieng.

The case will be heard at a later date.

