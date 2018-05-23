Water rationing to ease as dam fills up

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 23:20 GMT +3

Long-suffering Nairobi residents might soon have running taps again. [File, Standard]

Water rationing in the city could soon ease after officials yesterday reported that levels at Ndakaini Dam had risen considerably.

The volume of water in the dam – which is the main source of Nairobi’s supply – is expected to reach 77 per cent of full capacity in a week’s time.

The Ndakaini Dam manager, Joab Kihamba, told The Standard that the heavy rains in the water catchment areas had contributed to the improved levels.

“As at 8am this morning, the water levels at Ndakaini were 67 per cent. The recharge rate of the dam due to the rains is very good and we expect to reach 77 per cent in the next seven days."

The low water levels in the dam have been the subject of debate and concern after reports showed that despite the heavy rains, the dam did not appear to be filling up.

Some people claimed that cartels siphoning water from the dam had led to its depletion, an allegation Ndakaini's management denied.

Mr Kihamba explained that the drying up of the dam had been occasioned by last year’s drought that depleted the aquifers that recharge the rivers that feed the dam.

“Rains in our upper zones where we have the catchment areas were also not adequate compared to other areas such as Kitui. The trend has been that rains kick off in the lower zones and make their way to the upper zones,” Kihamba said.

He clarified that the dam did not rely on flood waters, as widely believed by the public.

“Dam water comes directly from the forest and is clean. Flood water contains silt which not only possess a health hazard but might lead to closure of the dam,” he said.

The promise of running taps will bring relief to residents, who have had to put up with water rationing.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company acting MD, Nahashon Muguna, had indicated that rationing would continue until the volume of water at Ndakaini went up.

“The whole of Eastlands receives water only on one or two days in a week. The most affected areas are South B, Lang'ata, Nairobi West and South C,” said Mr Muguna.

A task force was recently set up to look into the causes of low water levels at the dam, with the construction of the Northern Collector Tunnel also being investigated. The team was expected to present its report in 60 days.

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to supply approximately 140,000 cubic metres of water to the city daily. The project is being constructed at a cost of Sh6.8 billion and is 35 per cent complete.

Ndakaini produces 430,000 cubic metres daily, which represents 84 per cent of Nairobi’s water supply. It has a storage capacity of 70 million cubic metres.

Rivers Githika, Thika and Kayuyu drain into the dam, which also boasts a 75-square-kilometre catchment area made up of Kimakia and Gatare forests in the Aberdares.

